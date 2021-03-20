Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $689,000 Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

