Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $740,000 Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Middlefield Banc worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

MBCN stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $149.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

