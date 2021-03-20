Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

