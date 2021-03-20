Allstate Corp Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

