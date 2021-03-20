Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 41,838 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.25 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
