American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,274,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,665,000 after buying an additional 483,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $80.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

