American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.