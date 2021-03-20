Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $366,305,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 756,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBGS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,732. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

