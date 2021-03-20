Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $7.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.42 and the highest is $8.06. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $21.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $240.22. 754,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.37.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.