Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post $31.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the lowest is $30.58 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel stock traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,224,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,767. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5,948,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

