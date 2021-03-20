Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce $230.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $203.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $940.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $952.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $982.22 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.