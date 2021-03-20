Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.52. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,837. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

