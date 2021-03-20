Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,963. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,504,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

