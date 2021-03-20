Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $132.11

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 247.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

