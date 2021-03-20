Analysts Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research firms have commented on NIU. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NIU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,724. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

