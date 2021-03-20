Analysts Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target at $38.25

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.
A number of research firms have commented on NIU. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
NIU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,724. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
See Also: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.