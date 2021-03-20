Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $9.36

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

