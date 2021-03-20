Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.03 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

