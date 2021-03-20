Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Starbucks stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

