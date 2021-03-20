Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 399,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,410,000. Baidu comprises 2.5% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Baidu by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.47. 9,759,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.23 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

