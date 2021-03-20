ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $76,768.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00457000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00051891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00140713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00661337 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

