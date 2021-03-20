Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $359.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

