Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Down 6.6%

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 885,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 466,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

