Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $285.53 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $285.53 million and $30.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00238095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.26 or 0.03587692 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

