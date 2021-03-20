Ares Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for about 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

