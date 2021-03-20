ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $547.42 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $215.59 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.