Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.15 and a 200-day moving average of $270.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

