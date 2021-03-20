Axis DeFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $267.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars.

