Bamco Inc. NY Invests $26.66 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

