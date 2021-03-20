Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 106,231 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Inogen were worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Inogen stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $449,008.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

