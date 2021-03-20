Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Progyny were worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,313 shares of company stock worth $17,844,178 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

