Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,866 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

