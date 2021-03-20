Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Safehold worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

