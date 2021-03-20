Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,672 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of New Residential Investment worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NRZ opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.