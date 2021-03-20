Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,111 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI opened at $39.96 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

