Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood cut Bankwell Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Insiders bought a total of 7,418 shares of company stock valued at $162,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

