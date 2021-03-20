Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.