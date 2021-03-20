Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 202,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit