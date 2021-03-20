Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 202,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

