Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,755 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after acquiring an additional 406,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 366,632 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC opened at $31.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

