Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

