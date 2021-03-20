Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

