Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000.

BSEP stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

