Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $136.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.