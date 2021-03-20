Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $55.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit