Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $55.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

