Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Beldex has a total market cap of $74.89 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

