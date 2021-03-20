Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $83,774.14 and approximately $2.16 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00455424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00141832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00685347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

