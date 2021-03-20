Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPTH. Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

