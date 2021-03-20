BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. BioCardia posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.41. 239,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,723. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

