BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT Lowered to $5.50

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

