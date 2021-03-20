BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have commented on BTAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 1,373,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

