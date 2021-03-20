Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,173.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $24,386.28 and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,413.41 or 0.99865126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

